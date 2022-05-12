Sharmila Tagore reacts on collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan: It's best if it happens organically

Sharmila Tagore was one of the most loved, gorgeous and evergreen actresses of her time. She worked in a lot of movies and even today fans are more than willing to see her on the silver screen. Well, after 12 years Sharmila will return to the screens with Gulmohar, an Amol Palekar film which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma of Life of Pi fame and Simran Rishi Bagga. Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan became her daughter-in-law fans have been waiting for the day when these two beauties will collaborate on a project and work together. In a recent interview, the veteran actress opened up on this.

Speaking to Times Of India, when Sharmila Tagore was asked when would she work with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress replied that it's best if it happens organically, rather than being forced. Further, Sharmila said that the audience is rather wild and would like to see a well-made film at the end of the day. She mentioned that Kareena was working on a ‘lovely film’ (Laal Singh Chaddha). “I’m very happy about that because this is the first shoot happening after the lockdown and Saif has just finished another film. So, we are all a family of working actors, and we all enjoy our work,” she said.

Talking about returning to film sets after 12 years, Sharmila Tagore revealed that she did not feel any awkwardness or discomfort while returning to sets. She mentioned that the film was shot in their homes so it felt real. She also praised Manoj Bajpayee, and said that she was a a great admirer of his work.

ALSO READ: Sharmila Tagore returns to films after 11 years; To star in Gulmohar with Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar