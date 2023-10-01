Sharmila Tagore recalls removing bikini poster of An Evening in Paris; calls husband 'supportive voice'

Veteran legendary actress Sharmila Tagore is a cynosure to reckon with. She delighted the audience with her charming presence in the 1960s and 1970s as the leading lady. The actress is recognized for being a part of iconic films like Chupke Chupke, Amar Prem, Waqt, Anupama, and several others. Apart from her craft, the actress is also credited for making bold choices that many do not conform to societal norms. At one point in time, the actress had worn a bikini for her movie, An Evening in Paris, creating quite a stir back then. In a recent interview, the actress talked about the same and how it turned out to be a learning curve. The actress recalled her driver had removed the film posters around her house when her mother-in-law was visiting.

Sharmila Tagore recalls wearing a bikini become such a 'big thing' back then

The Mann actress Sharmila Tagore was recently in conversation with Twinkle Khanna for her chat show, The Icons. The actress was asked about shooting in a bikini for her movie, An Evening in Paris, which was released in 1967. Recalling those times, the actress had a laugh while sharing about it and stated that she won’t get over that ever. “It became such a big thing,” she said, expressing her amusement at how a ‘piece of clothing’ could create so much controversy.

She stated, “I cannot say I was forced or asked to do it as it was entirely my decision. The photographer was not quite approving the idea. We did it spontaneously, which later created a huge uproar,” the actor said, adding that her director Shakti Samanta scolded her as he felt that people would not take her seriously if she is projected this way.

She further added, “Also, there were a lot of things into it. I wanted to grab eyeballs; I wanted to be commercially more viable. But I thought I looked nice.”

Sharmila Tagore calls her husband, Mansoor Ali Khan 'support voice'

In addition to this, the veteran actress further divulged that her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who was in London then, yet became her only support voice. As telegrams were the only source of communication, he wrote back saying that Sharmila must be looking nice and she need not worry.

Calling the incident a learning curve, the veteran actress in the same interview states, “I realised that you cannot live in a world of your own. If you are a public figure, you must understand your audience; you must understand where you are. In front of the camera, you are emoting which is landing very well with the Indian audience, because these people accepted me. But this kind of radical things will not go down well with the Indian audience. So why do it? Because you do not really want to shock people.” she said while admitting making a conscious decision to do films like Aradhana.

Twinkle Khanna further asked her about the posters suddenly disappearing from Mumbai, the Mausam actress giggled that not the whole city, but she did get them removed from their driver around her house.

When Sharmila Tagore got posters removed around her house during her mother-in-law visit

“Because my mother-in-law was visiting me. We (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and her) were not married then, just engaged. There was this huge poster with Shammi Kapoor standing, and behind it, was me. My mid-riff is covered because of his body, so my bare legs and arms are outside. It was quite a titillating poster. At night, my driver and bearer went and took it out. But there must be many other posters on the way which Amma saw,” she shared with a laugh. Twinkle further inquired if her mother-in-law asked her about it, the veteran actor laughed and said, “She didn’t bother.”

