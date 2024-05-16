Sharmila Tagore recalls when husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi asked her to cook; here’s what happened next

The enduring romance between veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had long been a topic of conversation before their marriage in 1968. According to reports, the couple first crossed paths at an after-match party through mutual friends, where Sharmila met the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Recently, at a Mother’s Day event, Sharmila reminisced about their relationship, sharing a funny anecdote from their past.

Sharmila Tagore recalls when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi asked her to cook

As quoted by Times of India, talking at the event alongside granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore said, “My husband told me ‘you should go to the kitchen at least three times a day.’ I said ‘Tiger, that is a very bad idea. It would be very very counterproductive if I went to the kitchen. I will start asking ‘Yeh nai hai, woh kaha hai. Somebody would resign. It’s much better if I don’t go to the kitchen."

The actor continued, mentioning that in the end, her husband gave up and began cooking himself. She remarked that it was clever of her, as he started preparing wonderful dishes, which boosted his confidence. She noted that he began calling people for recipes, watching YouTube videos, and asking friends for cooking tips. Recalling an incident when she was in London, she mentioned that someone called to praise a fantastic meal he had prepared. She observed that he was doing very well in the kitchen without her assistance.

Sara Ali Khan wants Sharmila Tagore to work with Ranbir Kapoor

During the fun session, Sara Ali Khan was asked who she thinks would star opposite Sharmila Tagore in a modern rom-com if she were to do one opposite a young heartthrob. She had to make a choice between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

In response to this, Sara chose the Animal actor, stating he has the ‘class’ for it. She said, “Ranbir Kapoor. I think that you need class to star opposite badi amma.” However, when the legendary actress disapproved of her choice with a nod, the actress chucked, “So, who do you want? Ranveer Singh?” Sharmila Tagore responded, “Why not?” Sara joked, “So, Ranveer Singh it is.”

