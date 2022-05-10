Sharmila Tagore returns to films after 11 years; To star in Gulmohar with Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar

After 11 years, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is all set to return to films and will star in Gulmohar, which will also feature Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar along with Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in August 2022 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and is directed by Rahul Chittella. It revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home.

Sharmila was last seen in the 2010 film, Break Ke Baad starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan. Talking about her comeback, the actress said: “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambiance of a film set." The Amar Prem star said that she 'almost immediately' knew that she wanted to be a part of Gulmohar after knowing the narration of the 'heartwarming and beautifully written story.' She also said that it is a very layered and absorbing family drama. Sharmila is sure that the audience will enjoy watching it with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.

Manoj also shared his excitement about starring in Gulmohar, “For me, there were many reasons to sign the film, firstly the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable." The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actor, also said that it is an 'honour' to share the screen space with Sharmila Tagore.

The film’s original music is composed by Siddhartha Khosla (This is Us). Gulmohar is a Fox Star Studios production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.

