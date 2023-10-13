Sharmila Tagore reveals 'compromise' amid Sapno Ki Rani shoot; says it could've 'sued' her today

The celebrated and iconic actress Sharmila Tagore was a prominent figure during the 1960s and 1970s, captivating the audience with her enchanting performances. Recently, the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore discussed how she managed her involvement in both arthouse and mainstream Bollywood films during the 1970s. She disclosed that at one point, she had to make a significant "compromise" to juggle multiple projects, a compromise so substantial that she could’ve been “sued” if it occurred today.

In an interview shared on The Quorum’s YouTube channel, Sharmila Tagore shared that she was offered a role in the film Aranyer Din Ratri by Satyajit Ray. However, at the same time, she had already committed to Aradhana, a Hindi film directed by her mentor Shakti Samanta, and starring the popular actor of that era, Rajesh Khanna. She explained that securing Rajesh Khanna's dates for the film was extremely challenging because he had signed contracts with 12 different producers simultaneously. She recalled, “When I was working in Aradhana, which was a lengthy production, Satyajit Ray, affectionately known as Manik da, approached me with a role in Aranyer Din Ratri. This role required me to commit a full month of shooting, and it conflicted with another film, Sapno Ki Rani, which was being filmed in Darjeeling. The challenge was that Rajesh Khanna's schedule was extremely tight because he was working with 12 different film producers who had introduced him.” Sharmila Tagore informed Shakti Samanta, the director of Aradhana, that she was going to accept Satyajit Ray's offer, which understandably left him in quite a dilemma.

She further added, “Rajesh Khanna's scenes in Aradhana with Sujit Kumar were filmed in Darjeeling, while my scenes were shot in the studios using rear projection. This was a significant compromise, and I believe I could have been sued in today's time. However, since Aradhana turned out to be a massive hit, my compromise was forgiven, and I continued to work in Shakti Samanta's later films.” Sharmila Tagore mentioned that Aranyer Din Ratri, on the other hand, gained international recognition and is highly respected in France till today.

About Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore who is best known for her roles in timeless classics such as Chupke Chupke, Amar Prem, Waqt, Anupama, and many more, began her career as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's films and became one of the leading female stars of the 1960s and 1970s. Her most recent appearance was in the Disney+ Hotstar’s popular family drama Gulmohar, alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

