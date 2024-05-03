Sharmin Segal movies to explore if you loved watching her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Sharmin Segal, known for her acting skills and as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece was recently seen in the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which was released on May 1 on Netflix. Interestingly, before SLB's latest directorial, she acted in a few movies as well.

Sharmin started her career as an assistant director and has assisted films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and others. If you loved watching her play Alamzeb in Heeramandi, let's have a look at the movies she did before the web series.

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal's movies

Sharmin Segal made her acting debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal. She played the role of Astha Tripathi opposite Meezaan Jafri. In 2022, she portrayed an air hostess Netra Banerjee opposite Pratik Gandhi in Atithi Bhooto Bhava. It received mixed reviews from critics.

Sharmin Segal's career as an assistant director

Segal started her career as an assistant director with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). She has assisted in films such as Mary Kom (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Speaking about her personal life, Segal was born to film editor Bela Segal, who is also the younger sister of Bhansali, and Deepak Segal, the content head of Applause Entertainment. She is the granddaughter of film director Mohan Segal.

Sharmin Segal ties the knot with entrepreneur Aman Gupta

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Aman Gupta in a lavish ceremony in Italy. She shared several photos from the event on her social media, which her friends and family originally posted.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “We got married! …and it was a struggle to find a “perfect” posed photo of you and I, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life and, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes photos and words are not able to capture it. At the end of the day it is a emotion and it can’t always be captured but it is ALWAYS felt."

Segal further added, "The last few months have been a whirlwind of happy emotions and I’m so lucky I found you to share them with. Here is to new beginnings and growing with each other to become better versions of ourselves everyday! Thank you for being genuinely the best @amansmehta! I love you, always and forever.”

Meanwhile, Segal appeared in Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, playing a poetess Alamzeb, opposite Taha Shah Badussha (Tajdar).

