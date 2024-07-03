Sharmin Segal once wished to sit on Aishwarya Rai's lap during childhood: 'Shah Rukh ki godi mein nahi baithna hai'

Actress Sharmin Segal was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Since its release, Sharmin has been grabbing the headlines for her performance as Alamzeb in the series, with many netizens trolling the actress.

The Heeramandi star once shared her memory of visiting the sets of Bhansali's 2002 film, Devdas.

Sharmin Segal made this request with Bhansali

An old interview of Sharmin Segal has become the talk of the town, in which the actress reminisced an anecdote about her visit to the sets of Devdas during her childhood days.

"Main chaar saal ki thi, main Devdas ke set pe ghumti rehti thi. Props yahan se wahan karti rehti thi. (I was four years old when I visited the sets of Devdas. I used to roam around a lot and move around the props)," Sharmin said.

Sharmin shared that she was quite adamant about sitting on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lap back then. The actress added that she would request her uncle Bhansali to fulfill her wish.

"Aishwarya ki godi mein baithna hai...Mama, mama, please, please, please.' [I would request] ‘Nahi, nahi, nahi, mujhe Shah Rukh (Khan) ki godi mein nahi baithna hain, mujhe sirf Aishwarya ki godi mein baithna hai," she remembered.

All about Devdas

Devdas starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene as leads. The 2002 film also featured Jackie Shroff in a key role. It was based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

While Shah Rukh played the role of Devdas Mukherjee, Aishwarya was cast as Parvati, aka Paro. Madhuri's character was named as Chandramukhi. Shroff played the supporting role of Chunnilal.

Meanwhile, earlier in June, Sharmin Segal spoke to Pinkvilla about what she thinks of the audience's reaction to her performance in Heeramandi. To which, Sharmin stated that everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Talking about her interpretation of the role, the Heeramandi actress further said that she played the character the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali imagined and asked her to play.

Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

