Sharmin Segal tells why she didn't assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Ram-Leela; REVEALS first salary for working on Mary Kom

Sharmin Segal, who recently portrayed the character of Alamzeb in Heeramandi, is the niece of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Prior to landing this role, she had been involved in filmmaking as a director. Segal served as an assistant director on Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom in 2014 and on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Bajirao Mastani in 2015 which was directed by SLB.

Sharmin Segal recently shared her reasons for choosing to work as an assistant director on Mary Kom instead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013.

Sharmin Segal on choosing Mary Kom over uncle SLB’s Ram Leela

In an interview with News 18, Sharmin disclosed her reasons for not working on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. She expressed feeling inadequate and unworthy of the opportunity to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer.

She explained, "I could’ve worked in Ram-Leela but I felt like I didn’t deserve that chance of assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali at that point. I was completely new and I knew nothing about filmmaking. So, I thought of hanging around in the back on the sets of Mary Kom and see what I can pick up, understand and take away and then maybe I could go to assist Sanjay sir with something.”

Advertisement

Shramin Segal reveals getting Rs 7,500 for Mary Kom

Sharmin Segal also mentioned that while her first film assisting the director was Bajirao Mastani, her actual first experience as an assistant director was on Mary Kom. During that time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was filming Ram-Leela. Mary Kom marked her first job, and she received her first salary of Rs 7,500 while working on it.

Sharmin also shared that her first experience on a film set was during the shooting of Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996, which was her uncle SLB's directorial debut. She mentioned that she was born during the filming of that movie. She recalled memories from the sets of Saawariya, Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The actress added that at four years old, she would often play with props from the set of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and run away with them. She also admitted that Aishwarya Rai was her first Bollywood crush, which she developed during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.

Advertisement

About Heeramandi

Streaming now on Netflix, Heeramandi delves into the historical red-light district of Heera Mandi in pre-partition India, set during the British Raj. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.

Following the resounding success of its first season, the creators have now announced the second season with a unique video.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sharmin Segal talks about brilliance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani’s scene ft Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh