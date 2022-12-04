Sharon Stone REACTS to her epic star-struck moment after seeing Shah Rukh Khan at Red Sea Film Festival

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently hit headlines after he made a starry appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Apart from Shah Rukh, other celebs like Priyanka Chopra , Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also seen attending the event. Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, who was also present at the Film Festival, stormed the Internet after her video with SRK was shared on social media.

In the viral video, Sharon was seen completely starstruck after realising she was sitting next to Shah Rukh. Her epic reaction caught everyone's attention on social media. After the host introduced the Om Shanti Om actor, Sharon screamed 'oh my god'. Now, at another festival, the actress spilled the beans on her viral reaction. While explaining her reaction, Sharon said, "Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn’t know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like."

Shah Rukh Khan receives a special honour

King Khan received an honorary award recognising his contribution to the film industry at the festival. Speaking about the same, he said, "I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community."

Work front

Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release on 25th January 2023. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline.