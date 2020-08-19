Sharpshooter targeting Salman Khan nabbed by Faridabad Police; had conducted a recce in Mumbai to plan murder

Reportedly, Faridabad Police nabbed a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the city in relation to another crime. However, it was reported that the arrested sharpshooter was allegedly planning to murder Bollywood star, Salman Khan.

A latest nabbing of a sharpshooter by Faridabad Police helped them to uncover a sensational plan in motion by him to reportedly murder Bollywood star, . As per reports coming in, the arrest of a sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in Faridabad in relation to another crime led the police to uncover the truth behind the plan in motion to assassinate Salman Khan. Reportedly, a sharpshooter named Rahul was arrested from Uttarakhand on August 15 and is accused in the murder of Praveen, a Faridabad resident.

As per a report in Indian Express, when the Faridabad Police questioned the arrested sharpshooter named Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba alias Sunni, he revealed that he had conducted a recce in Mumbai in January at the insistence of Bishnoi. DCP Rajesh Duggal of Faridabad Police informed the daily that Rahul had gone to Mumbai for recce to murder Salman. For the same, the arrested sharpshooter even went to the actor's house for the same purpose and remained in the area for 2 days.

It was also revealed that the reason behind planning the murder was the alleged killings of blackbucks by the Bollywood actor. However, the plan could not get completed due to the COVID 19 outbreak. The Faridabad DCP said, “During questioning, it has emerged that Rahul had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan. He went to the actor’s house in Bandra for the purpose and stayed in the area for two days.” He further said that he did it at the insistence of Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, another member of the gang. He said, “He conducted this recce at the behest of Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, another member of the gang, who had also conducted a recce to plan for the same crime before he was arrested in June 2018.”

Further details about Rahul, the arrested sharpshooter, DCP said that he was initially working in ESIC hospital on a temporary basis and was arrested by Crime Branch Badkhal in 2018 for possession of an illegal weapon. However, he was released on bail and he joined the Bishnoi gang in 2019. He further added, “He would commit different crimes with different accomplices on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi. In the last six months alone, he committed four murders.” Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police told the media that he is now in remand and will be produced in court where they will demand his custody.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently in Panvel farmhouse with his friends and family and often keeps his fans updated about his shenanigans on social media. The actor has been spending time at his farmhouse amid the pandemic and now is gearing up for his reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Apart from this, Salman has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The shoot is yet to resume post the unlock.

Credits :Indian Express

