Sharvari opens up on John Abraham-led Vedaa's box office debacle after 2 back-to-back hits: 'I really feel that the film...'

Sharvari has had a roller coaster ride on her professional front. After enjoying two successful releases with Munjya and Maharaj, she was seen in Vedaa alongside John Abraham. The film couldn’t perform well at the box office in terms of numbers. Nevertheless, the Alpha actress, reflecting on its debacle calls herself still ‘a student’ when it comes to understanding the business part of the industry.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Sharvari talked about her last recently released film, Vedaa’s failure at the box office. In response to this, the actress pointed out two ways of looking at it. She remarked that her heart was in the role and performance. "I really feel that the film had its heart in the right place," she said.

Further, reflecting on the business part, the Alpha actress asserted that it is just her third film release in the theaters so whether things work or not, it is beyond her control. "That is something I am still learning, and I am still a student of understanding how this translates and what is the right thing in terms of business," she added.

Sharvari went on to mention that her role was out of her comfort zone. Hailing it as "difficult" and "challenging," the actress expressed her satisfaction for getting the audience's love for it.

"I’m satisfied because I took a little leap of faith in my performance. It could have gone a hundred other ways. For it to have gone in the right way for me is a big win. I haven’t done drama, which is also very difficult, and this was a big success for me," she said on a concluding note.

Notably, just a couple of days back, Sharvari’s Vedaa co-star, John Abraham also addressed the film’s underwhelming response. According to him, they wanted to deliver a message with a ‘heavy’ subject. However, if people don’t show their interest in such subjects, he respects their choice.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa was jointly backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. It also starred Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The action flick was said to be inspired by true events.

