Sharvari says she can go ‘intergalactic’ if deeply in love with someone amid dating rumors with Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari is currently preparing for the release of her second theatrical outing Munjya where she will star alongside Abhay Verma and Mona Singh. The actress who is rumored to be dating actor Sunny Kaushal has now spoken about the extent to which she can go if in love with someone.

Sharvari on going intergalactic as a lover

Speaking to India Today recently, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress shared that she is one of those people who loves with all her heart or just doesn’t. She said, “There is no in-between. So, how far I can go for love totally depends on how much in love I am. I can literally travel countries, continents, and oceans apart for love. I can also go Intergalactic for love.”

Calling its traits like beintiha mohabbat (undying love), Sharvari related it with the central character in her movies who even after dying, comes back for his love.

Sharvari talks about her love for acting

In the same interview, Sharvari who is just one film old called herself grateful for being able to do what she loves which is acting. She added, “If even for a little time I can contribute in some way to people's happiness, getting them to forget their worries for a bit, then it's a cherishable feeling."

What did Sunny Kaushal say about his relationship status?

Back in 2022, the Shiddat actor spoke to News18 and said that he is usually not bothered about his personal life making headlines and neither does it hamper his and Sharvari’s equation because “we understand that at the end of the day, these are just news headlines. It would be stupid of us to make it a reality and take it very seriously.”

In the same interview, Sunny was asked to comment about Sharvari upon which he called her ‘very level-headed’. He added, “She has different sides to her, but she always keeps her head on her shoulder. She likes to weigh out the pros and cons when it comes to approaching any situation.”

Sharvari’s Munjya will hit the theatres on June 7, 2024. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the supernatural comedy is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

