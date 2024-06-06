Sharvari Wagh admits working with Munjya co-star Sathyaraj enhanced her acting skills: ‘It was like attending an acting workshop’

Sharvari Wagh is all over the internet these days as she is geared up for the release of her upcoming film Munjya. This film is a horror-comedy from Dinesh Vijan’s universe and the teaser of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Well, the actress, who is a big fan of SS Rajamouli and Sathyaraj who played the role of Katappa in Baahubali, is sharing screen space with him in this film. She called it a thrilling experience.

Sharvari Wagh on her experience of shooting with Sathyaraj

It is said that Sharvari Wagh was in awe of Sathyaraj and his dedication and craft from the very first day on the sets of Munjya. She admits to learning a lot from the veteran actor. Talking about the same Sharvari shares, “I am a huge fan of all of Rajamouli sir’s work and of course his epic cult blockbuster Baahubali. I have seen both films multiple times. So, when I first learned that Sathyaraj sir is a part of Munjya, I was excited beyond words."

Further Sharvari claimed that she learned a great deal from the Baahubali actor simply by observing him deliver his scenes with panache. She adds, “Watching Sathyaraj sir on-set was like attending an acting workshop every day. His versatility, patience, and sheer talent transcended everything. Whether it was a comic scene or an intense moment, Sathyaraj sir’s consistency and ease made every scene come alive.”

Sharvari admitted that working with Sathyaraj has not only deepened her appreciation for the art of cinema but she also expressed her desire to do more work with him.

The talented Sharvari says, "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have shared the screen with such a phenomenal actor and I hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him again.”

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, Munjya has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik and will be released theatrically in cinemas on 7th June 2024!

