Sharvari Wagh Birthday: Rumored BF Sunny Kaushal, Ananya Panday & more pen heartfelt notes

Sharvari Wagh has turned a year wiser today. She is one of the most promising actresses in recent times. She won several hearts in Bunty Aur Babli 2, where she was paired alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from that, the actress also showcased her acting mettle in Sunny Kaushal starrer The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. Sharvari enjoys a massive fan following on social media and on her 26th birthday, fans and fellow industry friends showered love on her on social media,

Sunny Kaushal, who is rumoured to be dating Sharvari took to the stories section of 'gram and shared the actress' photo and put a sticker saying "Happy Birthday". Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal too wished her on social media and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sharu! Keep shining like the star. Lots of love!" Similarly, Ananya Panday shared a selfie featuring Manish Malhotra and Sharvari Wagh and penned a sweet note. It read, "Happy Birthday dance partner. Keep smiling and shining." Actress Anushka Sharma too showered love on the actress on her special day.

See birthday wishes for Sharvari here:

Earlier, Sharvari had talked about working in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and said, "Every day is a learning for me on the sets of Bunty Aur Babli 2. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to share the screen with Saif sir and Rani ma’am while being a part of an out and out Bollywood entertainer! Siddhant and I have been thoroughly enjoying playing the new Bunty and Babli. We have had such fun moments together while shooting. It’s been a laugh riot on set every day."

