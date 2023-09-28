Sharvari Wagh drops aww-dorable birthday wish for rumored beau Sunny Kaushal; see PIC

Sharvari Wagh made her film debut in 2021 with YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 and is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. There have been rumors doing the rounds on the internet that Wagh and Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal are apparently dating. On Sunny's birthday, the actress shared a cute birthday wish along with a picture of them together.

Sharvari Wagh wishes happy birthday to Sunny Kaushal

Today, on September 28th, Sharvari Wagh took to her Instagram stories to wish happy birthday to her rumored beau Sunny Kaushal. She shared an adorable picture of them together and dropped a cute birthday wish. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress wrote, "Also, Happpyyyyy Birthdayyyyy Sunyyyyy (along with sun, shades and a red heart emoji)"

Check out her story!

Sharvari Wagh also shared Sunny Kaushal's music video

Recently, Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal released his song titled Jhandey. The song is performed and written by him while Sunny and Bharg have composed it. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sharvari shared the video and wrote: "(multiple fire emojis) next level stuff!!!!"

Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal's work front

After serving as an assistant director on films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Sharvari made her acting debut in 2020 with Kabir Khan's period war web series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Lie. After that, she made her big screen debut with Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in Maharaja and in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa, co-starring John Abraham. Apart from that, Sharvari is also doing the next film in the YRF spy universe with Alia Bhatt. To prepare for her role, she will undergo a rigorous three-month preparation regimen for the action sequences. The preparation will include training in mixed martial arts.

Sunny, on the other hand, was last seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga with Yami Gautam. He is currently doing a film titled Mani weds Hifza.

