Sharvari Wagh gives update on YRF Spy Universe film with Alia Bhatt: ‘There’s a lot of extensive training…’

Sharvari Wagh is currently basking in praise for her performance in the recently released movie Munjya. Looking ahead, she is set to collaborate with Alia Bhatt on a yet-to-be-titled YRF Spy Universe movie.

In a recent interview, Sharvari provided an update on the highly anticipated installment, which will show the actresses in action. She talked about the preparation for the film.

Sharvari Wagh on ‘extensive training’ for the YRF Spy Universe film with Alia Bhatt

In a recent conversation with PTI, Sharvari Wagh expressed her excitement about her YRF Spy Universe film, which will go on floors this year, in 2024.

Sharvari called the female-led action movie the “first of its kind.” Speaking of the preparation for the film, she stated, “There’s a lot of extensive training that is going behind it.”

Even though the actress didn’t get into the details of the project, she mentioned that currently, women are getting well-written roles and characters, making it an exciting time for them in the industry.

Sharvari added that such films have consistently been led by big superstars, so for her to collaborate with the talented Alia Bhatt, who is highly admired, is a “big deal” and a “big responsibility.”

More about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe film

The movie featuring the two actresses in the lead is directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Bobby Deol joining the cast alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

After his highly acclaimed performance in the 2023 film Animal, Bobby has come on board to play the antagonist once again.

According to a source close to the development, “Bobby Deol will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done, and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.”

Pinkvilla also revealed that the film is expected to go on the floors in July. A source revealed that Alia Bhatt has allotted two months to prep for her appearance in the next chapter of YRF Spy Universe. As per the source, it features the actress as a super soldier. The source further disclosed, "The actress is training with experts and is excited to embark on this journey from the end of July 2024.”

