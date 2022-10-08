Sharvari Wagh is in awe of Kiara Advani’s Bollywood journey; Calls it ‘inspiring’

Sharvari Wagh made her debut with the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. She was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. The film is the sequel to the first part of the same name. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sharvari revealed whose journey has inspired her and also praised the actor. It is none other than Kiara Advani. Sharvari said that she is in awe of her determination.

Kiara Advani is an inspiration:

Sharvari Wagh applauded Kiara Advani's journey saying, "I would take a new name only because you said that someone's journey that you've seen from the beginning and I wouldn't take like Rani ma'am and Madhuri Ma'am, because I've not seen their journey. I really think that Kiara Advani's journey is very inspiring. Because she was a part of films that for a very long time, people did not even know about, and today she is one of the top most actors and I think that the determination, I am sure that she had, to keep going into making herself better and performing better, that is something inspiring."