Sharvari Wagh is in awe of Kiara Advani’s Bollywood journey; Calls it ‘inspiring’
Sharvari Wagh was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.
Sharvari Wagh made her debut with the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. She was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. The film is the sequel to the first part of the same name. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sharvari revealed whose journey has inspired her and also praised the actor. It is none other than Kiara Advani. Sharvari said that she is in awe of her determination.
Kiara Advani is an inspiration:
Sharvari Wagh applauded Kiara Advani's journey saying, "I would take a new name only because you said that someone's journey that you've seen from the beginning and I wouldn't take like Rani ma'am and Madhuri Ma'am, because I've not seen their journey. I really think that Kiara Advani's journey is very inspiring. Because she was a part of films that for a very long time, people did not even know about, and today she is one of the top most actors and I think that the determination, I am sure that she had, to keep going into making herself better and performing better, that is something inspiring."
Kiara Advani:
Kiara is currently one of the most bankable stars in the industry. She has delivered some of the most remarkable successes in recent times. From the biggest blockbuster on the digital platform with Shershaah to the first blockbuster of Bollywood in the post-pandemic era with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara paved her path to stardom.
Having begun her career several years agi, Kiara Advani turned into an overnight sensation with her impactful performance in Lust Stories, followed by the turning point of her career Kabir Singh, which marked her entry into Rs. 300 crore club.
Films:
Kiara delivered hits like Good Newwz, Guilty, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. She recently wrapped the first schedule of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aaryan, marking their second association after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress will also be rejoining S Shankar's tentatively titled RC15 opposite Ram Charan.
