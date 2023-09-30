Sharvari Wagh is 'phool-y' in love with her stunning yellow floral saree; Fans go gaga over her-PICS

Sharvari Wagh is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses that Bollywood has. With laudable acting skills, the actress has won over the hearts of the audience, creating a huge fan base for herself. Apart from that, her on-point fashion game has also never failed to make heads turn. Recently, Sharvari flaunted her style game in a yellow outfit on Instagram and fans are going gaga over it.

Sharvari Wagh defines elegance in a yellow ‘phool-y’ saree

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress posted pictures flaunting a yellow saree outfit. With flower prints all over the saree, Sharvari looked as elegant as ever. She sported a clean bun hairstyle and rounded off her look with earrings that had pearls attached to them. Her love for the outfit is visible as she wrote in the caption, “Phool-y in love with this outfit.”

Fans seem to be ‘phool-y’ in love with Sharvari’s look as they shared reactions

After the actress posted the photographs, her fans could not contain their excitement as they shared reactions to the stunning pictures. A fan commented, “You Beautiful!!”. Another fan said, “Gorgeous”. Other comments on her post read, “Very very pretty”, “Loveee” and “Prettiest”.

Sharvari showcases her photography skills

The actress seems to be a powerhouse of talent as apart from being an impeccable actress, she has now also flaunted her photography skills through an Instagram post. She shared a series of stunning black and white photos, which she named ‘A Warm Hug’. Notably, the actress had clicked the pictures during her stay at her native place during Ganpati festivities.

Sharing the photos, she shared a caption, “Morgaon , India 2023 - From the Jatra (carnival), the music, the flowers, the food to mainly the people of my native place hold a very special place in my heart. This series is called ‘A Warm Hug’ which is exactly how I feel when I look at these images.”

On the work front, Sharvari, who made her acting debut in Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Lie in 2020, is now set to feature in Vedaa, which will be directed by Nikhil Advani.

