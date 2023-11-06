Sharvari Wagh opens up on her fan girl moment with Madhuri Dixit; says she has 'grown up watching' her films

In 2021, Sharvari Wagh had her first film role in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 and is considered one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Sharvari, who is a devoted admirer of Madhuri Dixit, had a thrilling experience recently. She got to sit beside Madhuri at an event. Sharvari has been a fan of Madhuri since childhood, watching her movies and looking up to her as an idol. In fact, Sharvari started taking Kathak classes because of her admiration for Madhuri. Recently, the actress opened up about meeting Madhuri Dixit at the event.

Sharvari Wagh on meeting Madhuri Dixit

Recently, in a statement Sharvari Wagh opened up on meeting Madhuri Dixit at a recent event. She shared that growing up in a Maharashtrian household, Madhuri Dixit was the ultimate example of the perfect Bollywood heroine. She added, “I’ve grown up watching all her movies, I’ve come home and tried to learn every hook step of her songs.”

She further mentioned that when she was seated next to Madhuri Dixit at the event, it felt like a dream. The most enjoyable part of the night for her was speaking to her in Marathi. Sharvari admired the humility, grace, and warmth that Madhuri radiated, and she believed there was much to learn from her. She also added, “I asked her for a selfie after mustering a lot of courage. Though my hands were shaking, my heart was smiling.”

HAVE A LOOK AT THE SELFIE:

Sharvari Wagh’s work front

After working as an assistant director on movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Sharvari began her acting career in 2020 with Kabir Khan's historical war web series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Lie. Following that, she entered the world of cinema with her first film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, in collaboration with Yash Raj Films. This movie featured Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Her upcoming projects include Maharaja, where she stars alongside Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, and Vedaa, a film directed by Nikkhil Advani, in which she co-stars with John Abraham. Furthermore, Sharvari is set to appear in the next installment of the YRF spy series alongside Alia Bhatt. To get ready for her role, she will engage in an intense three-month training program focused on action scenes. This training will encompass mixed martial arts instruction.

