Sharvari Wagh recalls practicing somersaults at THIS actor's gym for YRF Spy Universe film audition; says, 'I did not know...'

Sharvari Wagh was recently seen in Munjya and has been receiving praise for her role. Up next, she is set to share the screen with Alia Bhatt on a yet-to-be-titled YRF Spy Universe movie.

In a recent interview, Sharvari recalled her training session for the audition at a gym center where the trainer works with a famous actor.

Sharvari Wagh says she wasn't aware of what she was training for

During an interview with ETimes, Sharvari Wagh recalled her training days for the audition of YRF Spy Universe film. Speaking about it, she said that she trained for about three to four months with Kuldeep, who also works with Tiger Shroff very closely at his gym.

"At that point I did not know what I was training for but Adi (Aditya Chopra) sir wanted to see whether I can pick up an action body language because I had never done it before," Sharvari added.

The Munjya actress further shared that when she was prepping for the auditions, she wasn’t even offered Vedaa. She had nothing to show to the producer that could prove her ability to do action sequences. The actress continued that the DDLJ director asked her to learn a few things and send him videos for him to understand if she could manage to do action.

Sharvari Wagh speaks about her ‘extensive training’ for the YRF Spy Universe film

In a recent conversation with PTI, Sharvari Wagh opened up about her extensive training session for the film. Expressing her excitement about her YRF Spy Universe film, the actress called the female-led action movie the “first of its kind.” Speaking of the preparation for the film, she said that there is a lot of extensive training that is going on behind it.

Without going into the details of the project, she mentioned that nowadays, women are getting well-written roles and characters, making it an exciting time for them in the industry.

Sharabri added that such films have been consistently directed by big superstars, so for her to work with the talented Alia Bhat is a big deal and also a big responsibility.

More about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film

The movie is directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Bobby Deol joining the cast alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

According to a source close to the development, “Bobby Deol will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done, and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.”

The yet-untitled YRF Spy Universe film will be shot in India and Abroad over a period of 4 months, as the production house intends to call it a wrap on the actioner by the end of this year. “After finishing the Shiv Rawail directorial, Alia reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War. The actress is expected to start shooting for the SLB directorial from January 2025,” the source informed, adding further that the film will be shot till the end of June as per the present call sheet.

Meanwhile, Alia is geairing up for the release of Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also features Vedang Raina and it is slated to be released on October 11, 2024.

