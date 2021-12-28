Sharvari Wagh REVEALS about Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's intimate wedding; Here's what she said

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was a grand affair and even after weeks, fans are still going gaga over the pictures that look straight out of a fairytale. The wedding that was quite a secret affair was attended by many B-Town celebrities like Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, and hubby Angad Bedi, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal’s rumoured beau Sharvari Wagh, among others. Ever since the wedding took place, fans are eagerly wanting to know everything about it and now in a recent interview, the actress who made her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, opened up about the biggest wedding of the year.

In an interview with Filmfare, talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Sharvari Wagh said, “It was beautiful, you know, just like the pictures they have posted. It was really pure, beautiful and intimate. There are no words to actually describe their wedding!” Sharvari has been spotted in several pictures from the wedding that have surfaced on the internet. It is evident that the actress had a lot of fun attending Vicky and Kat’s wedding.

In fact, Katrina Kaif’s brother had posted a picture that also had Sharvari Wagh in it and he gave a special shout-out to the actress calling her ‘pretty-cool’.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Christmas together after the wedding. Vicky shared a picture of him hugging Kat right in front of the Christmas tree and we bet fans would not have been able to take their eyes off the picture.

