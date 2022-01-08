Sharvari Wagh reveals veteran actor Rekha called her after Bunty Aur Babli 2: Fangirl moment for me

Sharvari Wagh made her debut in the film industry last year with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Although this was Sharvari’s very first stint in the world of acting, her performance as Sonia Rawat aka Babli Jr in the Varun V. Sharma directorial was appreciated by fans and critics alike. In a recent chat with a leading news site, Sharvari revealed that the veteran actor Rekha called and praised her after watching the film.

In a chat with the news website News18.com, Sharvari shared that Rekha praised her screen presence in the film. She further said that the veteran actor has been her inspiration and it was a fangirl moment for her. “After watching my film, Rekhaji called me and said she really loved my performance. She also said that she hasn’t seen any actor in a long time who can light up the screen in the way I did. I really couldn’t believe that she took out time and called me. It was a really emotional moment for me. She is someone who I have grown up watching and one of the actors who have inspired me to join this industry. So for me it was like a fangirl moment for me," Sharvari said.

In other news, rumours have been abuzz about Sharvari dating Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal ever since she attended Vicky and Katrina’s December wedding. In fact, just yesterday she was papped with Sunny as the actors stepped out for a weekend coffee date in the city together.

