Sharvari Wagh to star alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid? Actress says she's drawn to historical dramas.

Sharvari Wagh made her debut with the much talked about Bunty Aur Babli 2 but the film's box office success was a dampener. However, for Sharvari, the film opened several new doors as she was praised for her performance. One such door seems to have led her to signing on a historical drama alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan's debut.

Speaking to Mid-Day about her post-debut success, Sharvari said, "Getting meetings is easier post the film. I come from a place where I have seen a long line of auditions. So, I perceive competition and opportunities differently. It was a little unfortunate in terms of the (box-office) numbers, but I received appreciation for my work."

What's next for the actor? The report revealed that Sharvari has been signed on for Siddharth P Malhotra’s directorial venture - a big-ticket project in Maharaja. The film will also mark the Aamir Khan’s son Junaid's Bollywood debut. However, Sharvari is not confirming or denying the film. When asked about it, the actress told Mid-Day, "I have a film with Yash Raj that will hopefully release this year."

Sharvari confessed she is drawn towards historical dramas. "History intrigues me. I want to do movies that blend mythology and history. Women were portrayed as warriors, and (their characters) had a good blend of charisma and elegance. Stories matter the most to me; I want to do author-backed roles," the actress remarked.

Apart from making noise for her projects, Sharvari is also rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's younger brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

