Sharvari Wagh on working in Bunty Aur Babli 2: Every day is a learning for me on the sets

Sharvari Wagh, who will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, spoke about her experience of working on a big project with YRF.

Ever since Yash Raj Films have announced Bunty Aur Babli 2, the fans have been excited about the new age con drama. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, the movie has emerged as the one the most anticipated movies. Interestingly, apart from the Gen Y stars, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also star and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for Bunty Aur Babli 2, newcomer Sharvari is over the moon for being a part of this big project and is all gaga about shooting with YRF.

Recently, the sassy debutant got candid about her experience of working on Bunty Aur Babli 2 and revealed that every day has been a learning for her on the sets. She further stated that she and Sidharth are enjoying their time shooting for the movie as it’s more of a laughter riot on the sets. “Every day is a learning for me on the sets of Bunty Aur Babli 2. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to share the screen with Saif sir and Rani ma’am while being a part of an out and out Bollywood entertainer! Siddhant and I have been thoroughly enjoying playing the new Bunty and Babli. We have had such fun moments together while shooting. It’s been a laugh riot on set every day.” Sharvari was quoted saying.

To note, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 team has recently wrapped the outdoor schedule in Abu Dhabi and Sharvari was thrilled about con-sequence they had shot there.

Talking about the same, she stated, “It was my first outdoor for a feature film and I had a great time shooting in Abu Dhabi. I really wish I could reveal something about the con-sequence we shot at some beautiful locations but I think you will have to wait to see it in the film itself”

For the uninitiated, Saif and Rani have collaborated for Bunty Aur Babli 2 after 12 years. They were last seen in 2008 release Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and are among the most loved onscreen pairs. Helmed by debutant director Varun Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More