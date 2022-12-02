Shashank Khaitan on why Varun Dhawan backed out of Govinda Naam Mera; Spills the beans on Dulhania 3

Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera is all set for an OTT release soon and will premiere on 16 December 2022. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The comedy thriller film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, before the Sardar Udham actor, Varun Dhawan was earlier cast to play the titular role in Govinda Naam Mera which was then reportedly titled Mr Lele. Now, Shashank Khaitan, in a recent interview, revealed why Varun had to back out of the movie. Shashank Khaitan on Varun Dhawan's exit from Govinda Naam Mera

Talking to Indian Express, Shashank said that nothing went wrong, but after the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone was trying to redesign their careers and figure out what they want to do. "I also feel that with Varun and me, the pressure is very high when it comes to our collaboration," said the filmmaker. He stated how always had Vicky was apt for the role even before Varun had backed out of Govinda Naam Mera. Shashank said that in a very funny way when he had written it for the very first time, he had Vicky in his mind. But at the time the actor was shooting multiple films.

Shashank Khaitan on Dulhania franchise Further, Shashank also talked about the Dulhania franchise and said that he and Varun 'keep discussing about Dulhania 3'. He said: "Casually we keep discussing Dulhania 3, when are we doing it, what are we doing…but we all are very sure also that we don’t want to take an irresponsible decision.” He also said that he wants to make sure that the Dulhania franchise doesn’t turn into a 'money machine' and that the story should also really resonates with the audience. He shared that Karan (Johar), Alia Bhatt, Varun, and he have a great love for that film franchise and they don’t want to take it for granted.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan recalls Ajay Devgn's advice after his first flop film; Calls him 'MS Dhoni of actors'