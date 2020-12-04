Shashi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Remembering the legendary star with his best romantic films

On the third death anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, from Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Deewaangee, here are some of the romantic films of the legendary actor.

Shashi Kapoor, who began as a child artist with films like Sangam, Awaara and Aag, breathed his last on December 4, 2017. He was suffering from kidney problems. The legendary actor was born in Kolkata in 1938, during the British Raj. Shashi was the third son of Prithviraj Kapoor and youngest brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. In a career of over four decades, the veteran actor delivered some great films to the Indian cinema. He has more than 100 films to his credit.

In the world of Indian and International Cinema as well as in theatre, he has left behind a rich legacy. In 1961, Shashi made his acting debut as the solo lead with the film Dharamputra and since then, there was no looking back for him. He was a recipient of many accolades, including two Filmfare Awards and four National Awards. Shashi Kapoor was also honoured by the Government of India with Padma Bhushan in 2011 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014 for his contribution to the Indian cinema.

The charming actor was married to late English actor Jennifer Kendal. Under notable director James Ivory’s direction, the couple had worked together in several films. They have three children – Kunal, Karan and Sanjana Kapoor. In 1978, Shashi and Jennifer established the famous Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai.

Today, on the third death anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, here are some of the romantic films of the legendary actor.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

This iconic film was released on March 22, 1978, and it was directed by legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The film starred Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. The film revolves around Roopa (Zeenat), a beautiful singer who hides the fact that half of her face is disfigured and Rajeev (Shashi) falls in love with her. However, after their marriage, Rajeev soon discovers her secret and begins to ignore her.

Pyar Ka Mausam

Pyar ka Mausam was released in 1969 and it was directed by Nasir Hussain. The film starred Shashi Kapoor and Asha Parekh in the lead roles. The film revolves around Sunil (Shashi) and Seema (Asha), who fall in love with each other, but Seema leaves Sunil when she finds out that he has an alias. However, the film ends with Sunil and Seema reuniting and marrying each other.

Kabhi Kabhie

Directed by Yash Chopra, Kabhi Kabhie released in 1967. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee Gulzar in the lead roles. The film revolves around Pooja and Amit who fall in love with each other but their parents are against their relationship. Later, both of them decide to get married to the partners their parents approve of but after many years when they meet again, things take a different turn.

Haseena Maan Jayegi

The Shashi Kapoor, Babita and Ameeta starrer Haseena Maan Jayegi was released in the year 1968. It was directed by Prakash Mehra and the story revolved around two armed officers Rakesh and Kamal, who are look-alikes. Later, Rakesh plans to kill Kamal and be with his beautiful wife but things don’t turn in his favour.

Deewaangee

Directed by Samir Ganguly, the film was released in 1976. It starred Madan Puri, Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in lead roles. The film was directed by Samir Ganguly. During the 70s, the film was considered to be one of the most popular Hindi films. The plot of the film revolves around two people with completely different personalities, falling in love with each other.

