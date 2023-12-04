Shashi Kapoor death anniversary: When late actor revealed why he joined films

Today, December 4, 2023 marks the 6th death anniversary of the legendary actor Shashi Kapoor. The late actor once revealed why he joined films in a candid interview. Check it out!

Written by Arpita Sarkar Updated on Dec 04, 2023   |  01:57 AM IST  |  2.7K
Shashi Kapoor death anniversary: When late actor revealed why he joined films
Pic Courtesy: Shashi Kapoor - IMDb

Shashi Kapoor was one of Bollywood's most loved and most progressive filmmakers. The legendary actor passed away in 2017 after a prolonged illness. His elegance and innate sophistication were the talk of the town at that time. He starred in successful films like Deewaar (1975), Shaan (1980), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), and many more. Today, December 4, 2023, marks the sixth death anniversary of the late actor. In an early interview, Shashi Kapoor had revealed the reason behind his decision to join films. 

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor joined films for THIS reason

In one of his last interviews, Shashi Kapoor talked about his journey, opened up about his wife Jennifer Kendal, and also revealed why he joined films. 

He said, "Theatre was always my first love, and still is. When I came to the movies, it was to get a job, do the roles that came to me. I wanted to earn enough money to support my family. I never aspired to be a star." 

The late actor further added that if he had a second chance to choose his profession, he would change nothing as he was always sure about what he wanted to do "whether acting or marriage."

Opening up about his wife, Jennifer Kendal, he said, "When I saw Jennifer I was 18, and I immediately wanted to marry her... I had made up my mind to be in the show business at the age of six. When I was 12, I made my first 16mm movie." 

Shashi Kapoor - IMDb

Revealing how in the mid-70s, he didn’t find any satisfaction in what he was doing, the legendary actor said that he, at that time asked his wife what he should do. "She asked me to do what I wanted to do. So we built a theatre (Prithvi) and I made Junoon, Kalyug, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Vijayta, and Utsav. They bombed!" added he. 

On the question of re-marrying, Shashi Kapoor said, "Oh Christ, no! I didn’t. Why? I don’t think I can. I don’t think I can find anyone better. I know I can’t." 

Meanwhile, Shashi Kapoor's siblings are Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Urmila Sial Kapoor, Nandi Kapoor, and Devi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is the great-nephew of Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. 

ALSO READ: Did Bobby Deol's entry song Jamaal Jamaaloo in Animal impress you? Know all about the original track

Advertisement
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar
Arpita Sarkar
Writer

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in Hollywood and Bollywood content writing in the entertainment industry. With a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: NewsTak

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!