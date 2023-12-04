Shashi Kapoor death anniversary: When late actor revealed why he joined films

Shashi Kapoor was one of Bollywood's most loved and most progressive filmmakers. The legendary actor passed away in 2017 after a prolonged illness. His elegance and innate sophistication were the talk of the town at that time. He starred in successful films like Deewaar (1975), Shaan (1980), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), and many more. Today, December 4, 2023, marks the sixth death anniversary of the late actor. In an early interview, Shashi Kapoor had revealed the reason behind his decision to join films.

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor joined films for THIS reason

In one of his last interviews, Shashi Kapoor talked about his journey, opened up about his wife Jennifer Kendal, and also revealed why he joined films.

He said, "Theatre was always my first love, and still is. When I came to the movies, it was to get a job, do the roles that came to me. I wanted to earn enough money to support my family. I never aspired to be a star."

The late actor further added that if he had a second chance to choose his profession, he would change nothing as he was always sure about what he wanted to do "whether acting or marriage."

Opening up about his wife, Jennifer Kendal, he said, "When I saw Jennifer I was 18, and I immediately wanted to marry her... I had made up my mind to be in the show business at the age of six. When I was 12, I made my first 16mm movie."

Revealing how in the mid-70s, he didn’t find any satisfaction in what he was doing, the legendary actor said that he, at that time asked his wife what he should do. "She asked me to do what I wanted to do. So we built a theatre (Prithvi) and I made Junoon, Kalyug, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Vijayta, and Utsav. They bombed!" added he.

On the question of re-marrying, Shashi Kapoor said, "Oh Christ, no! I didn’t. Why? I don’t think I can. I don’t think I can find anyone better. I know I can’t."

Meanwhile, Shashi Kapoor's siblings are Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Urmila Sial Kapoor, Nandi Kapoor, and Devi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is the great-nephew of Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

