Shashi Kapoor Death Anniversary: When the legendary actor refused a National Award for THIS reason

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor was one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema. He charmed the audience with his stellar performances and good looks. He enjoyed popularity and stardom from the 1960s to the 80s. Apart from his acting career, Shashi Kapoor managed to revive his father's legacy, Prithvi Theatre. The late actor worked on several projects with Yash Chopra. The actor-director duo gave some popular hits of that era.

Shashi Kapoor passed away on 4th December 2017 after a prolonged illness. Meanwhile, back then, the actor left everyone in awe after he refused a National Award. Shashi Kapoor was nominated for his performance in Dharmputra in 1961. But the actor didn't accept the award as he felt his performance was 'not competent enough'. In an interview with Indian Express earlier, the actor said, "I had the chance to play the role of a lifetime in the film Dharmputra, directed by Yash Chopra in 1961. I was nominated for the National Award for it, but I refused it as I felt my performance was not competent enough."

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film also starred Mala Sinha, Nirupa Roy and Rehman in important roles.

Shashi Kapoor has noted films to his credit including Kabhi Kabhie, Chori Mera Kaam, Roti Kapda Aur Makan, Heeralal Pannalal, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and others. Apart from Bollywood, he also appeared in Hollywood films. One of the first Hollywood films was directed by the legend James Ivory called The Householder in 1963 based on a 1960 novel. In 1965, he did another Hollywood venture called Shakespeare Wallah based on the life of Geoffery Kandal and his acting company. Some of his later Hollywood films include Sammy and Rosie Get Laid, The Deceivers, Jinnah, and Side Streets.