Shashi Tharoor on Kangana Ranaut's 'price tag' tweet for homemakers: Want women to be as empowered as you

Kangana Ranaut recently disagreed with Shashi Tharoor and Kamal Haasan on the subject of making homemakers a salaried profession. See her Twitter exchange below.

on Tuesday had opposed to Kamal Haasan's idea of wages for homemakers. While Shashi Tharoor had backed Kamal Haasan's thought of making it a salaried profession by tweeting, "I welcome @ikamalhaasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power& autonomy & create near-universal basic income."

In response, Kangana disagreed with the two politicians entirely and says there can be no price tag on this. She tweeted, "Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary."

Shashi Tharoor then replied to Kangana saying that while he does agree with her partially, he also highlighted the "value of unpaid work". He added that he wants Indian women to be as empowered as her.

Replying to Kangana, Tharoor said, "I agree w/ @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker’s life that are beyond price. But this is not about those things: it’s about recognising the value of unpaid work &also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you!"

Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home,stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary. https://t.co/57PE8UBALM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 5, 2021

I agree w/ @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker’s life that are beyond price. But this is not about those things: it’s about recognising the value of unpaid work&also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you! https://t.co/A4LJvInR4y — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2021

