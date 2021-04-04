Shashikala passes away: Farhan Akhtar, Padmini Kolhapure, Adnan Sami mourns the demise of veteran actress

As Shashikala breathed her last today, several celebs took to social media to pay a tribute to the late actress.

It hasn’t been long when Bollywood had lost Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Rajiv Kapoor early this year. And now, months after his demise, another senior actor has breathed her last today. We are talking about Shashikala who passed away at the age of 88. According to media reports, the veteran actress breathed her last at her residence, however, the reason for her demise is yet to be known. Soon after the reports about her demise surfaced, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn her demise.

Padmini Kolhapure, who had worked with Shashikala in movies like Dadagiri and Souten, took to her Instagram handle and shared her picture. In the caption, she hailed Shashikala’s journey and her pleasure to have shared the screen with the late actress. “अत्यंतक धक्कादायक बातमी ! Rest in Peace Shashikala Tai. A true Woman of Substance .. what a journey ! WAH. Truly blessed to have worked with you,” Padmini wrote. Adnan Sami also shared the late actress pics on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Saddened to learn that legendary actress Shashikala ji has passed away... She was a brilliant & versatile actress. May she rest in peace…” Naved Jafri also tweeted, “Our dear Shashikala Ji is no more. She was a great artist. May the almighty give the family strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss. Deepest condolences.”

Take a look at celebs paying their tribute to Shashikala:

RIP Shashikala-ji. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/YCkHSPrHtq — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 4, 2021

Saddened to learn that legendary actress Shashikala ji has passed away... She was a brilliant & versatile actress.

May she rest in peace...#Shashikala pic.twitter.com/Pga6Cbd47O — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 4, 2021

Our dear Shashikala Ji is no more. She was a great artist. May the almighty give the family strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss. Deepest condolences #ShashiKala #RIPShashikala pic.twitter.com/qTx90g4sVl — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) April 4, 2021

RIP #ShashiKala JI .. great actress .. M fortunate to work with her in #maharaja .. heartiest condolence n prayers pic.twitter.com/fq8Dy8IX7M — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) April 4, 2021

Shashikala ji... RIP — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) April 4, 2021

For the uninitiated, Shashikala has worked in more than 100 films and is known for her stint in movies like Arti, Ayi Milan Ke Bela, Khubsoorat, Anupama, Badshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham etc. She was last seen in the 2004 release Mujhse Shaadi Karogi wherein she played the role of ’s grandmother.

