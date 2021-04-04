Shashikala passes away: Here are lesser known facts about the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress

As the legendary actress Shashikala took her last breath today, we pay tribute to the yesteryear actress by jotting down unknown facts about her. Take a look.

The film industry was taken aback as the legendary actress Shashikala took her last breath today. The veteran star passed away at the age of 88; however, the reason for her demise is yet to be known. The yesteryear actress appeared in numerous Hindi movies and took the film industry by storm with her hard-to-miss on screen presence. The icon featured in multiple supporting roles between 1950s and 1980s in hundreds on Bollywood movies.

We have jotted down lesser known facts about the diverse artist:

Early life

Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal was born in Solapur, Maharashtra. The actress started her acting journey at an early age of 5 years by participating in stage performances in her district.

Vamp roles

Shashikala was known for her vamp roles in films such as Chhote Sarkar which starred Shammi Kapoor and Sadhana. The actress was able to pull off difficult negative roles with her amazing acting ability. Her performance in films like Aarti, Chhote Sarkar, Nau Do Gyarah are a proof of that.

Suppporting roles

While Shashikala was primarily known for her vamp roles, she also starred in supporting roles for numerous Bollywood films like Khubsoorat and Anupama.

Acting in early 2000s

The evergreen star also appeared in films back in early 2000s by taking up roles of mother and grandmother and continued her career in acting by being a part of movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Chori Chori, Baadshah among many others.

TV series

While the actress appeared in countless movies, she also starred in a few TV series like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Apnapan, Dil Deke Dekho and Son Pari.

Also Read| Veteran actress Shashikala passes away at the age of 88

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×