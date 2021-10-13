Shatrughan Sinha on Aryan Khan’s arrest: Shah Rukh Khan is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted

Shatrughan Sinha in a recent chat with ETimes opened up about the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case after the star son got arrested post an NCB raid on a cruise ship heading to Goa. Speaking about the film industry, Shatrughan said, “Nobody wants to come forward. Everyone thinks it's the other person’s problem and he should deal with it. They want the person to fight his own battle. The industry is a bunch of scared folks. Just like the godi media they are godi kalakars.”

Speaking about whether SRK is being targeted on the basis of his religion, Shatrughan said, “We cannot say that it’s his religion that has come in the way, but some people have begun using that subject now, which is not right at all. Whoever is an Indian is the son of India and all are equal under our constitution.” Shatrughan further spoke on Aryan being targeted and said, “Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them. The last time such a thing happened, the focus was on Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved, and known names too, but the focus was on her only.”

Shatrughan spoke further about the case and said, “We also know they haven’t found any drug on him, nor have they got any incriminating material. Even if they had found any drug, the punishment is at the most one year but that does not arise in this case. Another big question that needs to be asked after they arrested Aryan and others, why weren’t the urine and blood tests done? That is normally done in these kinds of cases.”

