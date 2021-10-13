Shatrughan Sinha on Aryan Khan’s arrest: Shah Rukh Khan is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted

Shatrughan Sinha on Aryan Khan’s arrest: Shah Rukh Khan is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted
Shatrughan Sinha on Aryan Khan’s arrest: Shah Rukh Khan is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted
Shatrughan Sinha in a recent chat with ETimes opened up about the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case after the star son got arrested post an NCB raid on a cruise ship heading to Goa. Speaking about the film industry, Shatrughan said, “Nobody wants to come forward. Everyone thinks it's the other person’s problem and he should deal with it. They want the person to fight his own battle. The industry is a bunch of scared folks. Just like the godi media they are godi kalakars.”

Speaking about whether SRK is being targeted on the basis of his religion, Shatrughan said, “We cannot say that it’s his religion that has come in the way, but some people have begun using that subject now, which is not right at all. Whoever is an Indian is the son of India and all are equal under our constitution.” Shatrughan further spoke on Aryan being targeted and said, “Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them. The last time such a thing happened, the focus was on Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved, and known names too, but the focus was on her only.”

Shatrughan spoke further about the case and said, “We also know they haven’t found any drug on him, nor have they got any incriminating material. Even if they had found any drug, the punishment is at the most one year but that does not arise in this case. Another big question that needs to be asked after they arrested Aryan and others, why weren’t the urine and blood tests done? That is normally done in these kinds of cases.”

Comments
Anonymous : Why special treatment to aryan if is culprit he should be punished like any other no need to drag srk and gain additional sympathy points
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : My prayers with the Khan family hang in this will pass I understand ur pain as parents our support is with u and family
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Shatrughan Sinha talks like this on mere drink?
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : It is very easy to play religion card and get away with it.
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : What religion? The stars follow no religion. They marry out of religion as well. So this is ironic.
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Nasha karne wale ka koi religion nahi hota, thousands of men and women's are arrested daily for using illegal drugs ......sirf Aryan Khan ki baat ho rahi hai kyun ke uske papa ke paas bohot paisa hai.
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Shathrugna Sinha should be appointed as Lawyer for Aryan Khan since he is more eligible than Sathish Manusindha
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : The Emperor's New Clothes
REPLY 0 14 hours ago
Anonymous : India inspite of being so called democratic country,we still have Sharia law.Shouldnt we have uniform civil law ? Having said that the treatment metted out towards Aryan for being SRK son is very distasteful & sad which seems politically driven!!
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : He is absolutely right. If Akshay Kumar's son was caught, he would have been released in a minute and no news would have come out.
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : He would not have been caught in first place even though he caught the news would not have reached to us
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : He is a sensible man. Agree with him. When Hindus are the target , the secular gang do not bring up religion or politics. But when A Muslim is caught doing something wrong, the secular gang is in full action inserting religion and politics ! This happens only in India or USA or UK ? Why ? Reason : glorification of victim hood & Identity politics
REPLY 4 20 hours ago
Anonymous : I think Your are definitely Salman's Illegitimate child XD
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Perfectly said
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Ye bhi a gaya 10 minutes of fame ke liye. These things are not helping Aryan’s case rather decreasing his chances of getting bail. Son of aninfluencial person can tamper evidence.
REPLY 0 22 hours ago

