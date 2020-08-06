  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha on blaming Karan Johar for Sushant's demise: Who is he to make or break careers?

While the nepotism debate rages on, Shatrughan Sinha shared his thoughts on Karan Johar being targeted for all things wrong with Bollywood.
18219 reads Mumbai
News,Karan Johar,shatrughan sinha,Sushant Singh RajputShatrughan Sinha on blaming Karan Johar for Sushant's demise: Who is he to make or break careers?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With multiple probes in Sushant Singh Rajput's case throwing up new revelations, millions of the late actor's fans have been rallying to speak out against nepotism and star kids. While the debate rages on, Shatrughan Sinha in a recent interview shared his thoughts on Karan Johar being made the target for all things wrong with Bollywood. Replying to this, Sinha said, "It is unfair and futile to blame Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. First of all, who is Karan Johar to make or break careers? I don’t think he sees himself that way at all." 

Shatrughan further added, "I don’t think anyone can break your destiny. Jo kismet mein likha hai wohi hoga (You’ll get what’s written in your destiny). When I came to Mumbai from Patna, I just had a few hundred rupees in my pocket. I was determined to be an actor at any cost. I had to face a lot of insults. I never forgot them." He said that being born in a 'film family' doesn't automatically qualify a person for success. 

"Karan’s father (producer Yash Johar) was a lovely kind man. I worked with him. My daughter has worked with Karan. He has worked to get where he is. Being born in a film family doesn’t automatically qualify you for success. Likewise being an outsider doesn’t disqualify you from stardom. And Sushant was a very successful star," he said. 

Just a few weeks ago, Shatrughan Sinha had taken a dig at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan saying that 'planned events' like these cause controversies.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan reveals there are no 'discharge plans' yet as he shares his care board from the hospital

Credits :Bollywood Life

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement