Shatrughan Sinha on blaming Karan Johar for Sushant's demise: Who is he to make or break careers?

While the nepotism debate rages on, Shatrughan Sinha shared his thoughts on Karan Johar being targeted for all things wrong with Bollywood.

With multiple probes in Sushant Singh Rajput's case throwing up new revelations, millions of the late actor's fans have been rallying to speak out against nepotism and star kids. While the debate rages on, Shatrughan Sinha in a recent interview shared his thoughts on being made the target for all things wrong with Bollywood. Replying to this, Sinha said, "It is unfair and futile to blame Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. First of all, who is Karan Johar to make or break careers? I don’t think he sees himself that way at all."

Shatrughan further added, "I don’t think anyone can break your destiny. Jo kismet mein likha hai wohi hoga (You’ll get what’s written in your destiny). When I came to Mumbai from Patna, I just had a few hundred rupees in my pocket. I was determined to be an actor at any cost. I had to face a lot of insults. I never forgot them." He said that being born in a 'film family' doesn't automatically qualify a person for success.

"Karan’s father (producer Yash Johar) was a lovely kind man. I worked with him. My daughter has worked with Karan. He has worked to get where he is. Being born in a film family doesn’t automatically qualify you for success. Likewise being an outsider doesn’t disqualify you from stardom. And Sushant was a very successful star," he said.

Just a few weeks ago, Shatrughan Sinha had taken a dig at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan saying that 'planned events' like these cause controversies.

Credits :Bollywood Life

