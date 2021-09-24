Shatrughan Sinha compares Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha with yesteryear actors Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran star Shatrughan Sinha in a recent interview with a leading daily said that he doubts the stars of the present have the same impact as the earlier generation. He believes that no one could match the stardom of previous generations as the earlier generation was more conducive to becoming a star and having the impact that fans love you for years. He further added that the current generation does not have any stars who can create the same impact.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the veteran star said, “Today’s stars, like I named Sonakshi (Sinha) for Lootera, Huma for Maharani, , , … They are all great artists. But it remains to be seen if they have the same impact as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and (laughs) I don’t want to take my own name,” he added.

During the chat with the leading daily, Shatrughan’s daughter also joined. The Dabangg 3 actress called the recent OTT boom a blessing as many avenues have opened up. The actress further added that she has just finished a series that will release very soon and she had a wonderful experience shooting it. Sonakshi said that she is very happy that not only people in India will be able to see it but it will also reach a global audience.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in "Bulbul Tarang", which will have a digital release. She was recently seen in the film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" alongside actors , Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. Besides this, the actress is gearing up for her web series debut with "Fallen", where she plays a cop.