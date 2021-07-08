Shatrughan Sinha opens up on losing Dilip Kumar: Show will go on, but will never be the same

Shatrughan Sinha also pointed out that Dilip Kumar was not conferred with the Bharat Ratna. Read on to know more.

The Indian film fraternity lost one of its brightest gems on Wednesday -- Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor's close friend and co-star Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about losing him in a latest interview with ETimes. Shatrughan reminisced his 'Kranti' days with Dilip Kumar and why he shouldn't have been restricted with the tag 'Tragedy King'.

Calling him 'rarest of the rare', Shatrughan Sinha said, "The last Moghul of cinema has gone. We lost Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand in 1988 and 2011 respectively, and mind you, the wounds of those losses haven't yet healed. These three had such strong personalities. With the passing away of the rarest of rare actor Dilip Kumar, the show will go on but will never be the same again."

Adding that he was much beyond the 'Tragedy King', Sinha said that Dilip Kumar's comic timing also was epic. "He was a master at timing. And when you talk of timing, it means comedy; Dilip saab was equally good at comedy if you have seen 'Azaad' and 'Ganga Jamuna'. to name just two."

Reminiscing their days of shooting the film Kranti, Sinha revealed how Dilip Kumar refused to do long dialogues. "I will always cherish the back-hand compliment Dilip saab gave me when we worked together. I was sitting behind him and he didn't know that. Dilip saab was given a long dialogue to say and he just kept it aside and said 'Kya aapne humko Shatrughan Sinha samajh liya hai jo itne lambe dialogues dus minute (10 minutes) mein yaad kar lunga?' (Do you think I'm Shatrughan Sinha who can memorise long dialogues in 10 minutes?)," Sinha said.

Adding, "I got up and immediately hugged him. He said, 'Nahi bhai, aap ke baare mein suna hai ki aap dus page ke dialogues dus minute mein yaad kar lete ho' (It's a fact and I have heard that you can deliver 10 pages of dialogue in 10 minutes)."

Shatrughan Sinha also pointed out that Dilip Kumar was not conferred with the Bharat Ratna. "I don't want to compare Dilip saab to many others who have got the prestigious award," he concluded. However, the veteran actor has been the recipient of Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan.

