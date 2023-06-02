Shatrughan Sinha pens special note as Sonakshi Sinha turns 36: 'We are so very proud of your strength...'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen hitting headlines for her solid performance in the series titled Dahaad. She featured alongside Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. Sonakshi played the role of a cop and the audience was highly impressed by her power-packed act. Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday and social media is filled with warm wishes. Her father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also shared a special birthday note on Twitter.

Shatrughan Sinha pens a special birthday note for Sonakshi Sinha

The actor-turned-politician took to his Twitter handle and shared a bunch of throwback pictures with his daughter. He also wrote about her performance in Dahaad and said that he was proud of her achievements. As Sonakshi turned 36 today, her daddy cool Shatrughan Sinha wrote, "How beautiful times have gone by. On this great and auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment and great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with 'Dahaad' which is the talk of the town today and one of the most wonderful films, which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Prime Video. You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring abundance of happiness, joy and lots of love today and everyday. 'Happy great day!' God Bless." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will spend her special day with her close friends. Speaking about her birthday plans, the actress told ANI that she will be taking a break and spending time with her friends. She has been following this ritual for several years now. She said that she is currently shooting for something hence she might travel to Alibaug or Lonavala.

