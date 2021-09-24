Shatrughan Sinha praises Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi for being punctual, calls them ‘true professionals’

Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha in an interview with a leading daily revealed a fun fact about his wedding as the actor admitted that he was not very punctual. During the discussion, he also pointed out at and and called them ‘true professionals’ for their punctuality.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the veteran actor in Hindi revealed that he was three hours late for his own wedding. The star married former actor Poonam Sinha in 1980. He further said, “I used to reach the sets late too. But I was also known for finishing all my work, sometimes even before time, even if I came for the shoot late. I never troubled anyone or threw starry tantrums and said, ‘I am not in the mood to shoot today’, or did not show up for an outdoor shoot or any such things. In fact, even if I was down with fever, I went on the sets.” The actor also recalled turning up for the shoot of Gulzar’s Mere Apne while he was unwell.

Apart from praising for his punctuality, Shatrughan called her daughter Sonakshi ‘over punctual’. He said, “My late father was educated in America and he was so punctual that if he was supposed to be somewhere at 6, he would reach at 5.55 and ring the bell at 6. His granddaughter, Sonakshi, has that quality. My sons, Luv and Kush, are also punctual but Sonakshi is the most punctual of them all.” Sinha called both the current generation actors ‘true professionals’.