Shatrughan Sinha reacts to Sanjay Raut's comments on Sushant Singh Rajput's family ties: Should've not said it

Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to Sanjay Raut's comments which hurt the sentiments of many, including Sushant Singh Rajput's family members.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had raked up a storm when he commented on Sushant Singh Rajput's family ties in Saamna's weekly editorial. He had commented saying that the late actor did not share cordial relations with his father KK Singh because of his second marriage. Now, Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to Raut's comments which hurt the sentiments of many, including Sushant's family members.

When asked about Sanjay Raut’s claims, the veteran actor said, "No point talking about any party or its senior leaders. There are certain individuals everywhere, who might say these things out of panic. I was hearing Shekhar Suman talk recently, and he was saying that these statements about Sushant’s father and sister was nowhere connected to the tragic event of Sushant. Why was such a topic brought out? I don’t believe it and I’m sure even the people of the country don't believe in it."

He further added, "They should not have said it, however, since the matter has come to CBI, we should forget it all.”

Soon after the Supreme Court had pronounced its judgement and transferred the case to the CBI, Raut said, "hose in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court."

He had further added, "Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut over 'second marriage' remark, Sena MP retorts

Share your comment ×