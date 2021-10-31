Shatrughan Sinha says 'consider myself fortunate' as Luv, Kush & Sonakshi Sinha don’t indulge in drugs

After a super successful career in front of the camera, Shatrughan Sinha has been dabbling in politics and the actor-turned -politician recently addressed the Aryan Khan drug-related controversy that made headlines. Speaking to NDTV, Shatrughan Sinha said that he was fortunate as his children Luv, Kush and Sonakshi Sinha don't have any such vices.

When asked if celebrity parents find it difficult to guide their children in the right direction, given their busy schedules, the actor said, "Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’ (Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach, I am a part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’),” he said.

Further speaking on the topic, he credited the upbringing of his children by saying, "Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself lucky that my children - Luv, Kush and Sonakshi… I can proudly say that their upbringing is so good that they don’t have any such habit. I have never heard them being associated with or seen them doing such things)."

When asked about Aryan getting bail, Shatrughan added that the justice system should be fair but also a person should not be targeted just because of who they are. “Justice hona chahiye aur aaj wohi hua (There should be justice and that is what has happened today),” Sinha said referring to Aryan walking out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison on Saturday.

