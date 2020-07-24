Shatrughan Sinha says the film industry is nobody's property; Takes a dig at Koffee with Karan

(Trigger Warning)

Shatrughan Sinha recently took a dig at Koffee with Karan calling the talk show ‘Koffee with Arjun’. The actor stated that chat shows like those didn’t exist during their era. The veteran actor went on to add that ‘planned events’ like ‘Koffee with Arjun’ led to controversies. Shatrughan’s daughter alongside , and Ananya Panday have been receiving a lot of backlash for being a ‘product of nepotism’ after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away by suicide.

Most recently, also faced criticism after the first look of her forthcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India was revealed online. Fans were calling for the ‘boycott’ of the actress. Prior to this, because of the backlash she was receiving the actress left Twitter.

During an interview with Republic TV, the veteran actor opened up about the criticism in the film industry and took an indirect dig at ‘Koffee with Karan’. “During our era, there was no Koffee with Arjun. These kinds of planned events are what cause controversies. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry doesn’t belong to one person that anyone can say, 'Let’s boycott this person' or 'remove this person from the industry'. Who are you to say that? How did you enter the industry and what have you done in life?”

Shatrughan isn’t the first person to take a dig at . has vocally accused Karan of making fun of the later actor Sushant Singh Rajput and favouring other young actors who belong to influential families from the film industry.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

