Shatrughan Sinha shares unseen pics with friend & actor Rishi Kapoor; recalls family's rich cinematic legacy

Shatrughan Sinha took to social media to remember his dear friend Rishi Kapoor and shared a series of photos from their heydays and they will indeed make you nostalgic.

The Indian film fraternity has been in for a rude shock this week as it lost two of its finest talents. Irrfan Khan and . While fans all over the world have been distraught, actors, friends and co-stars who worked with these two actors are finding it rather difficult to cope with this grave loss. One such veteran actor was Shatrughan Sinha who took to social media to remember his dear friend Rishi Kapoor. Shatrughan also shared a series of photos from their heydays and they will indeed make you nostalgic.

The actor also recalled the Kapoor family rich cinematic legacy. He wrote, "The rich legacy of our most favourite family #Kapoors, his most worthy grandfather, late & great #PrithvirajKapoor & of course the great showman, favorite father, filmmaker, par excellence, late & great #RajKapoor. He debuted as a child artist in his father's film 'Mera Naam Joker' & received the National Film Award as a child artist & several awards later on.He was a multi dimensional personality in the true sense, a dear colleague, friend, charismatic & of course one of the rarest of rare human beings too."

Take a look at their timeless photos below:

#RishiKapoor......

"hazāroñ saal nargis apnī be-nūrī pe rotī hai

baḌī mushkil se hotā hai chaman meñ dīda-var paida" pic.twitter.com/DxnEQ7bPqi — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 1, 2020

Farewell my dear friend pic.twitter.com/XkH85IVkwa — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 30, 2020

Shatrughan's daughter and actress also shared a photo with Rishi and wrote, "Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories...you will be missed."

Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories...you will be missed pic.twitter.com/b1IHfHuwnX — (@sonakshisinha) April 30, 2020

