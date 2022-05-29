Shatrughan Sinha: ‘They victimized Aryan Khan because he is the son of Shah Rukh Khan’

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan on the drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB dropped Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s name from the charge sheet. This came as a big relief for SRK and his family. A lot of celebs have been reacting to this news and the recent name to get added to this list is Shatrughan Sinha. The veteran actor has always vocalized his support for King Khan and his family and now that Aryan is free Shatrughan expresses his happiness in a recent interview.

Talking to Bombay Times, Shatrughan Sinha revealed that his stand seems to have been vindicated now. The veteran actor said that he not only supported Aryan Khan but also supported Shah Rukh Khan. He further added, “All the people involved in framing an innocent boy and sending him behind the bars for no rhyme or reason, without any evidence and without any proper investigation must be taken to task with deterrent punishment. So that in future they might have to think one thousand times before taking such a step.”

Shatrughan Sinha went on to say that the NCB officers associated with the case have spoilt the name of the agency. He also said that they have victimized Aryan Khan just because he is the son of the most popular actor of India, Shah Rukh Khan. “This seems to be politics of vendetta. This is not acceptable, especially by a high profile institution like NCB. I can understand the pain, anguish and helplessness that Shah Rukh Khan must have gone through,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that the star kid who is set to be a director will soon fly out to the States to develop a special project. According to reports in the media, Aryan's web series has already been authorised by a popular OTT platform. Moreover, he'll be mentored by and associated with senior industry writers and filmmakers.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi on NCB's clean chit: I'm relieved & so is Shah Rukh Khan, future is bright