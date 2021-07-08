Shatrughan Sinha's son Kussh shares precious PHOTO of his father and Dilip Kumar; Says 'he is eternal'

Shatrughan Sinha's son Kussh Sinha on Thursday took to social media to share a precious photo of his father Shatrughan Sinha and the legendary late actor Dilip Kumar.

Shatrughan Sinha and Dilip Kumar shared screen space and kept us hooked, but even off screen the duo shared a great camaraderie. Shatrughan Sinha's son on Thursday took to social media to share a precious photo of his father Shatrughan Sinha and the legendary late actor Dilip Kumar. The monochrome image speaks volumes of the loving and compassionate relationship the two actors shared.

Kussh even narrated the story behind the heartwarming photo. He wrote, "My father had told me that Dilip Kumar Sir was an inspiration for him and one of his favourite actors and people. I was lucky to have visited Dilip Sir’s house with my father for his birthday. Knowing how much my father respected him and how much they liked each other, I carried a camera with me that night."

Further adding, "I captured this image of my father looking at Dilip Kumar Sir with love and respect as Dilip Sir looked upwards." And even though the 98-year-old actor has passed away, Kussh called him "eternal".

He added, "It hurts to know that Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer present with us but he is eternal. Generations have been inspired by him and generations will be inspired by him #legend #dilipkumarsahab #dilipkumar #shatrughansinha."

Take a look at Shatrughan Sinha and late Dilip Kumar's precious photo:

Dilip Kumar was buried with state honours on 7 July in Mumbai after he passed away earlier in the day at PD Hinduja Hospital.

ALSO READ: RIP Dilip Kumar: Shah Rukh Khan tries to console a heartbroken Saira Banu; Pic inside

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×