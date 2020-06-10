Shatrughan Sinha's wish for Sonam Kapoor with a group photo paves way for a meme fest on Twitter

As Sonam Kapoor turned a year older on Tuesday, Shatrughan Sinha wished the actress with a throwback group photo on his social media account which gave rise to memes and jokes on Twitter.

As the unlock phase one began from Monday, along with husband Anand Ahuja who was at Delhi amid the lockdown flew to Mumbai to reunite with their friends and family. Sonam had even shared pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram stories and thanked her 'incredible husband' Anand for taking her to Mumbai. As the diva turned a year older yesterday, wishes have now been pouring in for her from all over the country. Even 's father Shatrughan Sinha wished the actress on this special day.

The veteran actor shared a group photo with Anil Kapoor, Ayesha Shroff, Jackie Shroff and others, however, the birthday girl was missing from the photo. Even though Shatrughan realised his mistake and deleted the tweet, netizens had captured the screenshot and started making memes on it. They started calling Sonam as Mr.India who had worn Anil Kapoor's watch from this 1987 movie and hence was nowhere to be seen in the picture. While one commented, "I can see Sonam Kapoor in this picture as much as I see Shatrughan Sinha in politics", some other twitter user commented, "So this confirms that Sonam Kapoor will be the protagonist in the sequel of Mr. India."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

