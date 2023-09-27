‘She embodies…’: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Waheeda Rehman on being honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Renowned veteran actress Waheeda Rehman, celebrated for her outstanding contributions to Indian cinema through iconic roles in films such as Guide, Neel Kamal, Chandni, Lamhe, and Rang De Basanti, has received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Waheeda ji for this well-deserved honor.

On Tuesday, September 26, following the announcement of Waheeda Rehman receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his warm congratulations to the legendary star. In his message, he wrote, “Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication, and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her.”

Waheeda Rehman on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

In an interview with News18, Waheeda Rehman shared her feelings about receiving such a significant honor. She expressed, “It is a huge honor and a privilege that the Government of India chose me to be conferred with such a prestigious award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition has come to me on the centenary birthday of my favorite co-star late Dev Saab (Dev Anand). There couldn’t have been a better day to announce it. I want to thank the entire film fraternity and my fans who have always supported me throughout my career and still shower the same respect. I’m grateful to God for my friends, and my family. I’m really happy.”

Yesterday, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, made an announcement on Twitter, stating, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honor in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.” He also recognized her distinguished body of work and added, “I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history.”

