‘She had blackouts…’: Boney Kapoor recalls going through lie detector tests after Sridevi’s demise in Dubai

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The legendary actress Sridevi, passed away in the year 2018, and her unexpected and sudden death greatly surprised the whole country. She is still remembered as the greatest female superstar in Indian film history. She passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54. Her husband-filmmaker, Boney Kapoor, who had chosen to stay quiet about the sad passing of his wife and actress, Sridevi, has finally spoken about it.

Boney Kapoor opens up on the sudden demise of wife-actress Sridevi

Recently, during an interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor finally opened up on Sridevi’s sudden demise and spoke about how Sridevi used to stick to incredibly strict diets that didn't include salt, which sometimes caused her to pass out. He said, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came, clearly stated it was accidental.”

Boney Kapoor further added, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape, so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

Boney Kapoor reveals how Sridevi had earlier lost a tooth during a shoot

Boney Kapoor also recounted a story where actor Nagarjuna had revealed him of having a similar experience with Sridevi and the actress had even lost a tooth because of one of these fainting episodes during a shoot. He said, “It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth.”

Boney Kapoor also mentioned that after their marriage, he was aware of her habit of following strict diets, so he would ask his doctor to recommend adding a bit of salt to her diet. He also added that even during dinners, she would ask for dishes without any salt. “Unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and he also thought maybe it couldn’t be this serious until the incident happened,” he said.

