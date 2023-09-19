‘She has given up on me’: Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif is the fashion police in their family

When Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal married actress Katrina Kaif in December 2021, it sent shockwaves in the industry and among B-town fans. The jodi was praised by one and all with their wedding visuals from Rajasthan going viral like crazy. Since then, Kaushal has spoken about his wife multiple times in public platforms. Recently, the Sardar Udham actor confessed that Katrina is the fashion police in his family.

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is the fashion police

When it comes to actress Katrina Kaif’s dressing sense and public appearances, there are hardly any looks that irked fashionistas. Hence, it goes without saying that she would have a say when it comes to her husband Vicky Kaushal’s dressing sense. Well, the Masaan actor has himself accepted that Katrina is the fashion police of their family who is the first one to point out if someone isn’t dressed appropriately.

During his chat with Zoom, when he was asked about the same, Vicky immediately responded, “Aapko kya lagta hai? (What do you think?)” This hint was indicative that he was point at his wife, the diva Katrina Kaif. He further enacted Kat and said, “Ye kya pehen liye? Ye kyun pehen liye? (What are you wearing this? Why are you wearing this?)”

Sharing how he responds to these queries of his wife, Vicky said, “Maine kaha dekho, 4 shirt hai, 4 denim hai, 4 t-shirt hai, isi ko mai ghumaunga. Toh yehe hai aur yehe chalega (I told her see, I have 4 shirts, 4 denims and 4 t-shirts. I will swap between them and wear),” he laughed saying, “ab she has given up on me.”

Vicky Kaushal revealed Katrina Kaif likes his bearded look

In another interview, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor revealed that just like him, his wife Katrina also prefers him in a beard. He shared, “Being clean-shaven is an occupational hazard for me. I will only do that if a role requires me to do that otherwise I prefer myself with a beard. She prefers me in a beard. She doesn’t like me clean-shaven, neither do I without a beard. Nobody likes me clean-shaven, myself also.”

