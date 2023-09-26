'She is like a Bengali Tigress': Mouni Roy opens up about her character in Sultan of Delhi

Mouni Roy is one of the few actresses who have successfully transitioned from television to film. She has been a part of several successful films including her last release Brahmastra. Now, Roy is gearing up for her foray into the digital space with Milan Luthria's period crime drama web series Sultan of Delhi in which she plays the role of Nayantara.

Mouni Roy talks about her role in Sultan of Delhi

Mouni Roy has opened up about her role as Nayantara in Sultan of Delhi. She said, "Nayantara is independent and fierce. She has clarity of thoughts and knows what she wants. She is like a Bengali Tigress. When I first met Milan sir and he told me about the character I secretly hoped he would cast me. The way she thinks feels, and navigates her path is something that really attracted me. If you read the book, you will feel like you are a part of this world and this is something I wanted so I am very happy I got the part.”

Mouni Roy's work front

Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's superhero action film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Her performance as the antagonist was well received and the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Apart from the Sultan of Delhi, she will be also seen in a film titled The Virgin Tree along with SunnySingh and Palak Tiwari. She has also served as a judge on the Bengali dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance Season 12.

About Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi marks the debut of director Milan Luthria into the digital space. As a filmmaker, he has directed films like The Dirty Picture, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai among others. Suparn Varma also serves as the co-director and co-writer of the show; it is based on Arnab Ray's book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension. Sultan of Delhi stars Mouni Roy, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada among others. All the episodes will be available from October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

