‘She licked my ear’: 83 actor Harrdy Sandhu opens up about being harassed by female fan during live performance

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Harrdy Sandhu is best known for singing some peppy Punjabi dance numbers. However, after making a name for himself in the industry as a singer and an actor, he slowly stepped into Bollywood. The entertainer also performs at private events and public gatherings. Recently in an interview, the star opened up about being harassed by a female fan when he was performing live on stage at an event.

Harrdy Sandhu opens up about being harassed by a female fan

Not just in the Punjabi entertainment industry, Harrdy Sandhu is also known in the Hindi film industry for playing prominent roles in movies like 83 and Code Name: Tiranga alongside Parineeti Chopra. In a recent interview with Brut, the singing sensation revealed a shocking incident of being sexually harassed during a live performance at a private event he was performing in.

Elaborating on it, he said that in the middle of his performance, a woman who was probably in the age bracket of 30-45 requested to join him on stage. She pestered him so much that eventually, he had to oblige her request. “I told her, 'If I call you, other people will also want that and it will be difficult'. But she wouldn’t budge. She insisted on being on stage. Then, I gave in. I said, 'Aap aa jao',” the Bijlee Bijlee singer said.

He further added that after she climbed up the stage, the woman requested to dance with him to a song. Sandhu politely agreed and grooved to a song with him. After performing, she asked the actor if she could hug him. “I said okay! She hugged me and she licked my ear. Now, think about it. What if the roles were reversed? What could I have said? These things happen,” Harrdy added.

More about Harrdy Sandhu

The Indian singer has been singing for quite some time. However, he garnered attention and made a place in the hearts of music lovers with the Punjabi track Soch which was recreated in the Bollywood film Airlift. He later made his acting debut with the Punjabi movie Yaaran Da Katchup and sang notable songs for the Hindi film industry before entering it as an actor.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Harrdy Sandhu making a goofy face with Amyra Dastur in Jee Karr Daa BTS photo is too cute to miss