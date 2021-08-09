She walks in beauty: Sonam Kapoor contemplates ‘best of dark and bright’, leaves Shanaya Kapoor impressed

On Sunday evening, actor brought her poetic skills into play to share a slew of stunning pictures online with fans. Donning an off-white ensemble, the Aisha actor kept her look simple yet elegant. Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her impeccable fashion taste, this time opted for the concept of minimalism. Brown eyeshadow, matching lips and blush cheeks with no accessories rounded off this Sunday look of the actor.

While sharing the picture, Sonam articulated, “She walks in beauty, like the night. Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that's best of dark and bright. Meet in her aspect and her eyes: Thus mellowed to that tender light, Which heaven to gaudy day denies”. As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor began hailing her as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’.

Take a look:

Sonam’s ethereal look not only impressed fans, but even star-kid Shanaya Kapoor was left lovestruck. She used a heart-eyed emoticon to express her emotions. Recently, Sonam celebrated the 11th anniversary of her romantic-comedy film, Aisha. On the special occasion, the Neerja star used her social media space to share a few stills from the film, while remembering the title track of the film.

On the professional front, the actor is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

